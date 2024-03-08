Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah slams PM Modi, says 'if Article 370 was this bad..

The prime minister, Narendra Modi, made some comments today about Article 370 of the constitution, to which former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah strongly objected, saying that it had only served to further dynastic rule in the former state.

"If Article 370 was this bad, how did Jammu and Kashmir ever make progress," he questioned.

PM Modi referred to Srinagar, which he visited for the first time since Article 370 was repealed, as a "new Jammu and Kashmir" because the former state's special status had been revoked.

He had said,"For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled people in the name of Article 370. But today there are equal rights and opportunities for all. The people know the truth... they were misled... This is the new Jammu and Kashmir for which we all were waiting."

Farooq Abdullah, the former state's three-time chief minister, retaliated shortly after. Farooq Abdullah said, "If Article 370 was this bad -- I would like the Prime Minister to re-hear the speech made in the Rajya Sabha by then Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, in which he compared two states. He compared Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir in terms of progress when Article 370 was there."

Mr Abdullah said,"Now, if Article 370 and nepotism are responsible, then how did we make that progress? It is the people's rule, I lost the election as a chief minister. So, where is the dynastic rule?"

Mr Abdullah added,"This dynastic rule is a kind of common voice I heard also in parliament. In every speech that PM makes, he makes a particular target on it"

The former Chief Minister also brought up the fact that education has become more expensive since Article 370 was repealed.

Before 370, education was free for students from school to university. Mr Abdullah said, "Today, education is only free up to the 14th class. In the universities, you have to pay now. An honest commission has to be put to see what was there before the revoke of Article 370 and what was is thereafter."