Explainer: Here's what came out of crucial talks between Centre and farmers' unions

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' union leaders concluded on Wednesday evening. The two sides extensively discussed issues related to the three contentious agri laws. While the Union ministers were firm on backing the laws, farmer leaders demanded to repeal them. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on January 4.

"Of the four agendas of farmers, two have been agreed upon. Talks will resume on January 4 on the two outstanding issues," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar after the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. The 41 farmers' groups attending the meet said they will respond after discussions.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, held the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Top developments from the crucial meet

- The government has offered to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.

- Unions wanted that electricity subsidy given to farmers by states for irrigation should continue and a consensus was reached on this, as said by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

- The Centre during the meeting with farmers' union, reiterated that it will not withdraw the farm laws. It is also not ready for legally enforced support prices for produce and said a committee can be formed to look into it. However, government has assured that MSP will continue and it is ready to give a written assurance.

- The next round of meeting will take place at 2 pm on January 4. MSP and other issues will be on the agenda.

- The central government may form a committee to discuss issues related to three farm laws. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had ordered that a special committee be formed, saying that the Centre's negotiations have failed.

- After the crucial talks with the Centre, protesting farmers have decided to suspend tractor rally against the Centre, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

- Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal joined farmers' union leaders for langar (community meals) organised at Vigyan Bhawan.