'Everyone was waiting for a roar but...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at return of Cheetahs to India

The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

As 8 Cheetahs from Namibia were let loose today in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Politics on this have now begun. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at PM Modi by posting a video of Cheetah on Twitter.

In a video shared on Twitter, Akhilesh wrote, "Sabko Intezar tha Dahaad ka lekin ye to nikla billi mausi ke parivar ka" (Everyone was waiting for the roar but it turned out to be from cat's family).

 


For the unversed, Roaring cats (lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards) have an incompletely ossified hyoid, which in theory allows them to roar but not to purr. Cheetahs belong to the "purring cats" subfamily and as such do not roar.


Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav shared a cartoon with a caption that "In next birth Mohe Gaiya Na Kijo, Mohe Cheetah Kijo!". Through this cartoon, Akhilesh took a jibe at the program to release tigers and has raised questions about cows dying from the lumpi virus. After this, in another tweet, Akhilesh Yadav has also congratulated PM Modi on his birthday.

 


According to the data, about 58,000 cows have died due to the lumpi virus across the country . Animals have been affected by this virus in many states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat . The maximum number of cases have been reported in Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Due to the animals getting infected with the lumpi virus, farmers are suffering more and the concern of those farmers has increased, whose livelihood is based on animals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh`s Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project.

The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa`s Namibia as part of `Project Cheetah` and the government`s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country`s wildlife and habitat.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952. Cheetahs have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India and will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation.

