Every country has the right to defend its territory from terrorism: Germany backs India's surgical strike

Earlier, Russia had strongly backed India after the attack.

German Ambassador to India Martin Ney said that Germany will stand with India in its fight against terrorism. Responding to a query on the recent surgical strikes by the Indian Army across LoC, he told reporters here, "There is a clear international norm that every state has the right to defend its territory from international terrorism." "Let me put it this way..it is absolutely clear that there are two norms in international law governing this issue (cross-border terrorism). The first clear norm is that every state under legal occupation should ensure that no terrorism is emanating from its territory. "Secondly, there is a clear international law that any state has the right to defend its territory from any form of global terrorism," Ney said.

"When it comes to counter terrorism, Germany stands side by side with it its strategic partner (India). And these (statements) are not empty words. It is quite clear in the political declaration signed by Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merkel," he said. "I can assure you standing with India side by side against terrorism are not empty political words but backed with concrete projects," Ney said. On the bilateral trade between India and Germany, the German envoy said his country was the sixth largest partner of India and the largest trading partner in European Union. Ney was speaking at a function held here to appoint Cyient Ltd Founder and Executive Chairman and former NASSCOM Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy as the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Earlier Russia also backed India post the surgical strike. Russia's Ambassador to New Delhi Alexander M Kadakin also said his country had always been with India in fighting cross-border terrorism. "Greatest human rights violations take place when terrorists attack military installations and attack peaceful civilians in India. We welcome the surgical strike. Every country has right to defend itself," Russian embassy quote d Kadakin as having told a news channel. He also assured India that it does not need to worry about Russia-Pakistan joint military exercise, saying it did not take place in "Pakistan-Occupied Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir".

Last week, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement had said Russia stands for "decisive struggle" against terrorism in all its manifestations. "We are concerned with the aggravation lately of the situation along the line of control between India and Pakistan. "We are calling on the parties not to allow any escalation of tension and to settle the existing problems by political and diplomatic means through negotiations. We stand for decisive struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations.

"We expect that the Government of Pakistan should take effective steps in order to stop the activities of terrorist groups in the territory of the country," the statement said.

Earlier, Russia’s foreign ministry blasted Pakistan in a strongly worded statement. Speaking about the LoC incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry put out a statement saying: “We are concerned with the aggravation lately of the situation along the line of control between India and Pakistan. We are calling on the parties not to allow any escalation of tension and to settle the existing problems by political and diplomatic means through negotiations. We stand for decisive struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations. We expect the government of Pakistan to take effective steps in order to stop the activities of terrorists’ groups in the territory of the country."

Other world powers, who seem to side with India over the surgical strike include the USA who said terrorist attacks like Uri obviously escalates tensions. "Obviously, an (terrorist) attack like that (in Uri) escalates tensions. What I don't want to do is try to get into, you know, some sort of broad characterisation one way or the other but obviously an attack like this is horrific and...", the State Department Spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters.

The spokesperson was interrupted by a reporter mid-way that her question was about India's response to the September 18 Uri attack. "But the Indian response is that -- is that the kind of escalation that Secretary Kerry was warning against?" the journalist asked referring to the telephonic conversation between the Secretary of State John Kerry and the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier this week.

Kirby was quick to clarify that he was referring to the Uri terrorist attack. "Oh, I thought you were talking about the Uri attack," the spokesman said.

On September 27, Kerry spoke with Swaraj. For technical reason, the conversation was spread over two separate calls. "I can confirm for you that the secretary spoke with -- on the 27th, so earlier this week, with Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj and reiterated his strong condemnation of the September 18 Uri attack. He condemned terrorism in all its forms and he cautioned against any escalation intentions," he said.

Responding to questions, Kirby called for de-escalation of tension between the two countries. "We've seen those reports (of Indian surgical attack), we're following the situation closely as I think you can understand. We also understand that the Indian and Pakistani militaries have been in communication," he said. "We believe that continued communication is obviously important to reduce tensions. We've repeatedly expressed our concerns regarding the danger that terrorism poses to the region and we all know that terrorism in many ways knows no border," Kirby said.

"We continue to urge actions to combat and de-legitimise terrorist groups like LeT, and Haqqani Network, Jaish-E-Mohammed. So, this is something that we're obviously keenly focused on," Kirby said in response to a question.

Counter-terrorism co-operation, he said, is something that the United States is always working at with its partners in the region. "We're always trying to get better at combating terrorism in the region. There are many ways you can do that, you know, through information sharing regimens and increasing communication between all parties involved," he said.

But he refused to entertain question on if there was any co-operation between India and the United States on the latest Indian operation. "I don't have a specific laundry list here to read out to you because, frankly, it's something that we've been constantly working at with our partners in the region," he said. Kirby said America's message to both sides has been the same in terms of encouraging them to increase communication to deal with this threat and to avoid steps that escalate the tensions.

"I think I'm not going to get into characterising each and every step along the way there. "But obviously, what we want to see is increased cooperation against what is a very shared common threat for both countries, and to see steps being taken to deal with it by all sides," Kirby said. Meanwhile the US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, who was in Washington DC has rushed back to New Delhi.

"As far as I know, he's returning to New Delhi. My understanding is that he believed that it was, appropriate for him to go back.

"He has got a big job. There a lot of responsibilities that come with it. And, obviously it's a very dynamic situation and he felt it was prudent to go back. We support that," Kirby said.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Shaida Mohammad Abdali applauded New Delhi for ordering counter terrorism operations across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and Thursday.

‘I applaud Prime Minister Modi for his boldness and his seriousness to fight terrorism more effectively, and all other countries should support him, so that we can be free from terrorism,’ Abdali said. Condemning the countries giving refuge and support to terrorist organisations, the Afghan envoy said should be should be dealt with strongly and taken out from wherever they exist.

On Islamabad’s consistent rejection of the charge that it was harboring terrorists, Abdali said ‘Deniability has a limit. This cannot be denied if there are facts on the ground on how they exist and how they operationalise their activities.’

South Korea also supported India's stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan apprised its President Park Geun Hye about the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army at the terror camps across the LoC. The issue came up when Mahajan, who is leading a Parliamentary delegation, called on the President.

During the discussions, the Speaker informed the Korean President about the "strong action" taken by India against terrorism, said a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, referring to the cross-LoC surgical strike.

Apprising Park about the continuous terrorist activities being carried out from the territory of Pakistan, Mahajan told her that "India believes in non-violence and peace, but it will not hesitate to use its retaliatory power to safeguard its interests," the statement said. "While supporting India's strong views on terrorism, Park condemned terrorism of every type," it added. The President said India and South Korea stand together against terrorism.

