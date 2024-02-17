ED summons case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing, next hearing on March 16

Twitter
Headlines

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

9 times Dev Anand inspired us with strong motivational messages

Most expensive all-rounder of IPL 2024

10 footballers to score most goals in Champions League

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

HomeIndia

India

ED summons case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing, next hearing on March 16

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, made an appearance via video conference before Rouse Avenue court today regarding the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint against him in the excise policy case.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, made an appearance via video conference before Rouse Avenue court today regarding the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint against him in the excise policy case. The CM informed the court that he could not physically appear before the court today because of the assembly's confidence motion discussion and the ongoing budget session. The court has scheduled Arvind Kejriwal's in-person appearance for March 16.

 

 

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear in court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's summons in the alleged Excise scam case. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has already failed to appear for five summonses in the case, prompting the ED to file a city court complaint against him. Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief, is expected to appear before a Delhi court to clarify his decision to ignore the ED summons. 

This comes as the Delhi Assembly moves to adopt the Chief Minister's motion of confidence in a show of strength amid allegations that the BJP is attempting to poach AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 25 crore each.

Yesterday, after CM Kejriwal presented the motion of confidence in the Delhi Assembly, he said that two AAP MLAs had told him that BJP members had approached them, saying that the chief minister of Delhi would soon be arrested and that these MLAs had been offered Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. In order to demonstrate that none of the AAP MLAs had defected, Kejriwal claimed he had brought the trust vote to the assembly.

Kejriwal's action precedes the ED's sixth summons, which is set for February 19. This is the second time that the Arvind Kejriwal administration has asked for a vote of trust. Of the 70 MLAs in the Assembly, the BJP has eight, while the Aam Aadmi Party has 62.

Kejriwal was summoned by the court last week, underscoring his need to abide by the law. The ED has accused the Delhi chief minister of deliberately dodging summonses; the AAP maintains that the summonses were unlawful. The agency's goal is to detain Kejriwal and force the Delhi government to fall through unfair means. The leaders of the AAP asserted that the BJP is using various strategies to seize power in Delhi because they are unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the nation's capital.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused money laundering linked to kickbacks in the ongoing investigation into claims that spirits companies influenced the excise policy for a 12% profit. AAP turned itself into a national party, according to the BJP, by using the alleged scam proceeds to finance its campaign in Gujarat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE