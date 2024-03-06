Twitter
ED prepares to arrest suspected leader involved in alleged secret empire

It is believed that Jain's influence extends beyond his hometown of Bhopal to Dubai. There, many illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev App, are thought to be under his control.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

In a shocking revelation, Ratan Lal Jain, famously known as "Aman," has been uncovered as the mastermind behind a vast illegal network, stirring astonishment among law enforcement authorities. Jain's influence allegedly stretches from his hometown of Bhopal to Dubai.

Reports suggest that Jain's illicit empire includes control over numerous illegal betting platforms, notably the Mahadev App, believed to be a hub for unlawful activities. Collaborating with Girish Talreja, Jain is suspected of orchestrating intricate schemes aimed at illegally transferring substantial sums of Indian currency across borders.

The recent arrest of Talreja in Madhya Pradesh marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation. However, it is believed that their efforts are far from over. Further probes have unveiled connections between Jain and several other individuals.

To apprehend Jain, law enforcement agencies are gearing up to issue a Red Corner Notice, similar to an international arrest warrant. Simultaneously, a series of arrests targeting individuals suspected of involvement in the Mahadev App scam are underway, with suspicions of their complicity in facilitating illicit financial transactions.

Meanwhile, authorities are intensifying efforts to ascertain the extent of involvement of other accomplices.

