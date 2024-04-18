ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board-linked money laundering case

ED has arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "Modi Government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. False cases are being registered against Ministers and MLAs to arrest them. Preparations are being made by the ED to arrest Amanatullah Khan by fabricating a baseless case against him. The dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family."