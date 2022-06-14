Search icon
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

The quake occurred 202 km inside the earth`s crust and itts coordinates were latitude 36.52 degrees north and longitude 71.18 degrees east.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

File Photo

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Disaster management officials said the temblor struck at 1.05 p.m., and the epicentre was in the Tajikistan border region.

No casualty or damage to property were reported from anywhere so far, the officials added. The Kashmir Valley is located in an earthquake prone region.

