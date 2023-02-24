Dr. Malda Aldaoudi continues to expand her wisdom by pursuing her master's at Harvard University

"Gaining an education is a lifetime process." - Dr. Malda Aldaoudi

It is often said that we should keep learning and expanding our knowledge. How much do you agree with this? We give it a big thumbs up, and for people like us, eminent aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Malda Aldaoudi is an inspiration. With her deeply-rooted passion for helping people to achieve their desired skin, she has left no stone in-turned in her ability to achieve her goals. In her career, she has been able to meet and educate many people who have been in the same boat as herself.

Dr. Malda has already completed her medical degree from Damascus University in 2001 and her Master’s degree in Dermatology-Venereology in 2006. Besides these, she has been a part of numerous seminars and medical workshops. Even after achieving so much, the doctor seems in no mood to stop. She is now, pursuing her master’s degree in healthcare management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Medicine, Harvard University.

The doctor is expected to graduate in 2024. Dr. Malda Aldaoudi has even taken to Instagram to discuss her master's degree at Harvard. Earlier, she posted a reel of the college, and then recently she shared a story talking about her degree. She also wrote in the caption, "I am constantly available in Eternel Clinic because I travel for a short time every 6 weeks." This proves how dedicated and enthusiastic she is about her degree and profession.

Dr. Malda says, "This means a lot to me, and I'm working my fingers to the bone to achieve it." She is also a passionate entrepreneur, public speaker, and humanitarian. Throughout her professional journey, she has been a trainer for leading pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. Currently, Dr. Malda is an accredited regional trainer, consultant, and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) for both Galderma (Restylane) and Sinclair Pharma (Silhouette Soft). Not only that, but she is also the CEO of the Eternel Clinic in Dubai.