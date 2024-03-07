DNA TV Show: What's PM Modi's plan for Jammu and Kashmir in coming years?

PM Modi unveiled multiple developmental projects worth Rs. 6,400 crore during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed thousands of people at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. He had come to try to connect the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign. He also unveiled multiple developmental projects worth Rs. 6,400 crore during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was named - 'Developed India-Developed Jammu and Kashmir'. Through this program, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been told that Jammu and Kashmir will now move rapidly on the path of development like the rest of India.

Of the 53 projects to be started, most of them are tourism-related projects, which will further improve the tourism of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a plan to develop 42 special tourist places by dividing them into four categories. In this, 16 tourist places with cultural importance, 11 with spiritual importance, 10 with eco-tourism and 5 tourist places named Vibrant Village will be developed.

Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign will be started, under which NRIs will be motivated to bring foreign friends to India.

Apart from this, programs related to agricultural development will be started for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. Work will also be done on skill development of 2.5 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had kept a special focus on tourism of Jammu and Kashmir and its farmers. Not only this, he also inspired the young entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi had also distributed job letters to 1000 youth. During this, he also talked to some youth. He talked to Nazim, who works as a beekeeper, and later Nazim also took a selfie with him.

In his address, PM Modi told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in their development. During his address, he accused his opponents of discriminating against Jammu and Kashmir in the name of Article 370.

Thousands of people were present at Bakshi Stadium and thousands were also connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

A lot has changed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years. Since August 2019, the situation has improved rapidly. The abrogation of Article 370 and the strictness of the security forces have made Jammu and Kashmir more peaceful and safe than the previous regime.

The Modi government at the Center presents this as its achievement. The most important among these are terrorist incidents and the number of deaths in them, apart from incidents of stone pelting. These two reasons are the reason for the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

UPA tenure which we assume to be from 2004 to 2013-

During this period, about 4 thousand 117 terrorist incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir. 2,661 people have died in these terrorist incidents, those who died include security forces and civilians.

Similarly, if we talk about the NDA rule i.e. look at the data from the year 2014 to 2024, then 1,313 terrorist incidents have taken place, in which 954 people have died.