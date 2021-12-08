DNA Explainer: Know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed with CDS Bipin Rawat, wife onboard

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. General Bipin Rawat was accompanied by his wife, along with Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots on board the chopper, ANI reported.

As per the latest reports, all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

The Russian manufactured IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters are used to ferry the nation's top leaders for which the Indian Air Force (IAF) has made modifications. Modification of the choppers included refurbishment, air conditioning and soundproofing of the cabin, installing passenger seats as in airliners, making provisions for a small toilet and adding other necessary security and communications paraphernalia.

While seats were sourced from Air India, some of the equipment installed in these VVIP choppers have been imported. Each item, whether technical equipment or furnishing articles, is certified to meet the required aviation standards for stress, fire resistance, impact survivability and other security concerns.

The Indian Air Force had ordered a total of 139 Mi-17 V5 helicopters to replace the Mi-8 and the older versions of the Mi-17.

About Mi-17V5 helicopter

Mi-17V-5 (domestic designation Mi-8MTV-5) is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

Designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling, the Mi-17V-5 is one of the world's most advanced transport helicopters.

It can also be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.

Mi-17V5 helicopter salient features

Mi-17V-5 medium-lifter was designed based on the Mi-8 airframe and can fly in tropical and maritime climates, as well as desert conditions.

The large cabin of the helicopter offers a floor area of 12.5 cubic metre and an effective space of 23 cubic metres.

The standard portside door and ramp at the rear allow for the quick ingress and egress of troops and cargo.

It can be fitted with an extended starboard sliding door, rappelling and parachute equipment, searchlight, FLIR system, and emergency flotation system.

The helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 13,000kg. It can transport either 36 armed soldiers internally or 4,500kg of load on a sling.

The glass cockpit of the Mi-17V-5 is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics. The advanced cockpit reduces pilots' workload.

State-of-the-art avionics include four multifunction displays (MFDs), night-vision equipment, an onboard weather radar, and an autopilot system.

The custom-made Indian Mi-17V-5 helicopters integrate the KNEI-8 avionics suite including navigation, information displays and cueing systems.

The Mi-17V-5 has a maximum speed of 250km/h, and a standard range of 580km, which can be extended to 1,065km when fitted with two auxiliary fuel tanks.

The Mi-17V-5 helicopters can fly at a maximum altitude of 6,000m.

Mi-17V-5 weapon systems

Mi-17V-5 is armed with Shturm-V missiles, S-8 rockets, a 23mm machine gun, PKT machine guns, and AKM sub-machine guns.

Mi-17V-5 helicopters feature eight firing posts for aiming the weapons.

The onboard armament allows the crew to engage enemy personnel, armoured vehicles, land-based targets, fortified fire posts and other fixed and moving targets.

Survivability of Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter

The cockpit and vital components of the Mi-17V-5 helicopter are protected by armoured plates.

The aft machine gun position is also fitted with armoured plates to protect the gunner.

The self-sealed fuel tanks are filled with foam polyurethane and are protected against explosions.

The helicopter incorporates engine-exhaust infrared (IR) suppressors, a flares dispenser, and a jammer.