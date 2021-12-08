IAF chopper crash: CDS General Bipin Rawat safe and recovering, say sources

According to sources, CDS General Bipin Rawat is safe and recovering after the Indian Air Force helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday (December 8).

Along with the CDS, his wife and staff were in the Mi-17V5 helicopter.

Video footage showed rescue workers dousing steaming wreckage in a wooded area.

As many as five bodies have been recovered from the crash site. Bodies recovered have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported sources as saying.

Further details awaited