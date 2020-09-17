Headlines

Did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year, Centre claims

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the meeting was organised by a not-for-profit group.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 06:52 PM IST

The Centre on Thursday said that it did not incur any expenses for the howdy-Modi' event in the US city of Houston in September last year.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the meeting was organised by a not-for-profit group.

"A US-based not-for-profit organisation namely the Texas India Forum Inc. Organised an event titled, Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in Houston on September 22, 2019," V Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan further said that the chairperson of the Texas India Forum Inc. was Jugal Malani, an Indian community member based in Texas.

"Prime Minister, as part of his visit to the US, particiated in the event at the invitation of the organisers and addressed a gathering of members of the Indian-American community and many of their elected representatives," the minister said.

It is to be noted that last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with US President Donald Trump addressed a gathering of more than 50,000 people, mostly Indian Americans at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston. Modi and Trump together took a lap around the NRG Stadium before giving their speeches. 

People cheered and applauded the two leaders as they waived at the audience.

