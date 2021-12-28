Delhi resident doctors' groups threaten complete shutdown of medical services, allege brutal police crackdown

A massive doctors' protest has begun in Delhi after resident doctors' groups on Monday threatened a complete shutdown of medical services. This comes after the alleged brutal police crackdown on their protest against the delay in college allotments post NEET postgraduate exam.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), said 4,000 of its members ended a sit-in at the Sarojini Nagar police station around midnight on Monday to adhere to night curfew. They alleged that they had been stopped from marching towards the Health Ministry's offices earlier in the day. FORDA has been spearheading the protest for a month now.