Delhi: Light rain lashes several parts of national capital, video surfaces

The rain brought respite to Delhiites fighting air pollution.

Delhi NCR news: Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday. The rain brought respite to Delhiites fighting air pollution. It has also brought the mercury down by a few notches.

WATCH | Delhi: Light rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from Chirag Dilli. pic.twitter.com/GdIbwCUoq0 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

READ | Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, hailstorm alert for several states; check latest forecast here