Delhi traffic advisory for Republic Day 2024: Check restrictions, alternative routes, and more

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding traffic arrangements and restrictions for Republic Day 2024 celebrations in the national capital on January 26. The Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am, the advisory stated.

No traffic movement is being allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Wednesday. The restrictions will continue till the parade is over. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Wednesday till the end of the parade, the advisory stated. There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route.

Republic Day Parade route: The Republic Day parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort, it said.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg will not be allowed, it said. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade.

Alternative routes:

Commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg, the advisory stated. Commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station from south Delhi can pass through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle and Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side and Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, the Rani Jhansi flyover, the Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road and the Paharganj bridge, it said.

To travel to Old Delhi railway station from south Delhi, the advisory urged people to take the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and the Kauria bridge, it said.

In view of RepublicDay Celebrations on January 26, 2024, special traffic arrangements have been done. Kindly follow the advisory.DPTrafficAdvisory#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/k93nCRwThu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 24, 2024

Inter-state buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will have to take National Highway-24, the Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from National Highway-24 will take a right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar. Buses for Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states from 11 pm on Thursday till the parade is over. These vehicles will only be allowed to ply between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday, the advisory stated. People are requested to make the maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path, it said.

