Delhi Police crack gigolo racket, 4,000 job seekers tricked on pretext of male prostitution

Cyber police bust online gigolo scam, arrest two in Jaipur.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Picture: ANI

The Cyber Police Station in the Outer North district has uncovered a fraud scheme where individuals were being scammed in the name of becoming gigolos. The suspects used to offer tempting offers to people looking for jobs online and so far, around 4,000 young men have been cheated out of lakhs of rupees. Most victims kept silent due to shame and fear of society, but some reported the matter to the police.

The Cyber SHO, Inspector Raman Kumar, and his team have arrested two individuals, Kuldeep Singh Charan and Shyamlal, both residents of Jaipur, who have been identified as the masterminds behind the scheme.

Kuldeep Singh Charan is an expert in speaking fluent English and would pose as a lady NRI client to trap victims. The police have recovered four smartphones, a laptop, a desktop, 21 ATM cards, and other items from the accused. Information about 11 bank accounts was also obtained during the investigation.

The investigation was started after a person from Narela filed a complaint on the cybercrime reporting portal. The victim reported that he was searching for a job online when he came across a website. After talking to the suspects, he was asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 2499 and was sent an ID on WhatsApp. The suspects then extorted Rs 39190 from the victim under different pretexts.

The team of SHO Raman Kumar collected information about the account that sent the money from the call details and used technical surveillance to catch Kuldeep Singh Charan in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Based on the interrogation, they were able to arrest his associate. The accused revealed that since 2017, they have cheated over 4,000 people online on the pretext of providing Play Boy, Gigolo, and Escort services. They used over a dozen bank accounts to receive the cheated money.

TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
