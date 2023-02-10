Lulu Group's Noida mall to have 5-star hotel, to be bigger than Lucknow mall; location revealed

Lulu Group's Noida mall will be bigger than its mall in Lucknow.

Lulu Group's Mall in Delhi-NCR's Noida will also have an operation five-star hotel, the UAE-based conglomerate has revealed. The group has entered into an agreement with the Noida Authority for the mega project. The Lulu Group opened a mall in Lucknow last year. They are also planning to open a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The Noida Authority will provide the Lulu Group 12.5 acres of land. It will invest over Rs 2500 crore, generating thousands of jobs. The work on the project will begin soon after the land is handed over to the Lulu Group. It will take around three years to construct the mega facility.

The location of the Noida mall will be Sector 108.

Lulu Group's Noida mall will be bigger than its mall in Lucknow. In Lucknow, there is no hotel. However, in Noida, there would be a five-star hotel inside the mall. The group has a five-star hotel inside the mall in Kochi.

The group's first mall was opened in Lucknow's Sushant City in July last year. Rs 2000 crore were invested in the property. It is one of the biggest malls in the country.

They have started four mega supermarkets so far-- Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvanantpuram and Lucknow. They are also building a mall in Greater Noida. They are also constructing a food park that will provide jobs to over 1700 people.

They have also proposed a food park in Jhansi.

The total investment of Lulu Group in Noida and Greater Noida is Rs 5000 crore.