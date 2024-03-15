ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning

Earlier, ED held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, hours after conducting searches at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday. The move came in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will be brought to Delhi, the sources added. Earlier in the day, the ED team held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence.

The ED has questioned Kavitha, a former MP, earlier. However, she has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons. Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.

