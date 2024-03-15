Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Who's behind Megha Engineering, second biggest buyer of electoral bonds?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WPL 2024, MI-W vs RCB Eliminator Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat, check playing XIs

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

Vegetables that may have more protein than eggs

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda wedding guest list: Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to attend

10 calcium rich foods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

HomeIndia

India

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning

Earlier, ED held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, hours after conducting searches at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday. The move came in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will be brought to Delhi, the sources added. Earlier in the day, the ED team held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence.

The ED has questioned Kavitha, a former MP, earlier. However, she has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons. Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data received from SBI

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning

Farmers Mahapanchayat in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement