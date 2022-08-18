'Delhi CM kept in dark': Manish Sisodia accuses Centre of 'secretly' trying to settle Rohingya Muslims in Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - File Photo

Amid the ongoing row over accommodation of Rohingyas in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to EWS flats in the national capital was taken.

“If the Centre as well as the Delhi government were kept out of the loop, who was taking these calls?” he asked

“If the MHA did not decide this but the Housing Minister Hardeep Puri is lauding the decision; if senior Delhi Police and government officers are holding meetings but the elected government is not being kept in the loop, who is orchestrating this whole thing?” Sisodia added.

Sisodia claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas was opposed by his Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Hours after Puri said that Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to flats for economically weaker section, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

It also said that the Delhi government "proposed to shift Rohingya Muslims to a new location".

Rejecting the Union Home Ministry's claim that it was the Delhi government's proposal, Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday the BJP-led Centre was "secretly" trying to give "permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

Further, on being asked if the Delhi government is against giving flats to Rohingya refugees or having the refugees in Delhi at all, Sisodia said, “Rohingya and illegal occupants, who are living in the country violating the rules of the country, have to be dealt with by the Centre.”