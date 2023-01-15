Delhi Bhalswa Dairy murder mystery: From Khalistani link to hand grenades, know details of the twisted killing

A horrific murder took place at Delhi Bhalswa Dairy area (File photo)

Just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the country, the national capital was shaken up by yet another murder, where the body of a man was hacked into three pieces in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi on Saturday, according to the police.

What was surprising was the massive terror plot that was uncovered in lieu of the murder in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The murder was reported just days after two men were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for suspected murder link.

Delhi Police ended up carrying out a special raid in the residence of the two terror accused - Jagjit Singh (29) alias Jagga alias Yaqub and Jahangirpuri resident Naushad (56) – who had been detained for anti-national activities.

Three pistols and 22 rounds of bullets were recovered from the apartment, as well as two hand grenades. Traces of blood were also found inside the house by the forensic team, and the two accused revealed that they had murdered a man and chopped his body into three pieces.

While speaking to PTI, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered. Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team.”

Police said that Jagjit and Naushad had murdered someone inside the house and then hacked the man’s body into three pieces. The two of them had recorded themselves while committing the murder and had sent the video to their handler.

Delhi Police revealed that Jagjit Singh was in contact with a Khalistani terrorist called Arshdeep Singh Gill, who has been accused of targeted killings and extortion in Punjab. Gill has been designated a terrorist by the government, as per the police.

Meanwhile, Naushad has been connected to the terrorist organization Harkat ul-Ansar and has been out of jail after being imprisoned. Naushad has already served a full sentence for committing two murders and handling explosives.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala case: Centre demands murder charge against accused men, suspension of PCR cops