Day after Facebook post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Monday removed the party's name from her Twitter bio, a day after she posted on Facebook that she'll announce her future plans on December 12.

Priyanka, who is the daughter of veteran leader late Gopinath Munde, lost to her cousin and NCP legislator Dhananjay Munde in the Assembly elections that happened in October.

Her Twitter bio now says 'RT's r not endorsements.'

On Sunday, she took to social media website Facebook to inform that she'll make a big announcement on December 12 while addressing a rally in the Beed district of Maharashtra.

Pankaja stated that she intended to meet her supporters as, after her defeat in the recently conducted assembly elections in Maharashtra, she had received a large number of phone calls and messages from her supporters who wanted to meet her but couldn't due to the political situation.

"Immediately after the election results were announced, I spoke to the media and accepted it. I also took the responsibility of the defeat and told everyone not to blame anyone. I also attended core committee meetings of the BJP, she wrote.

Munde has called for a meeting of her supporters from across the state on December 12, the birth anniversary of her late father and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde, to discuss the future course of action. The young leader's confident call is now being interpreted by analysts as a massive show of strength in the aftermath of the crisis regarding government formation in the state.

"Looking at the changed political scenario in the state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to be in the presence of all these things," she said in her Facebook post, roughly translated from Marathi.

The Parli constituency seat witnessed a contest of prestige in the Maharashtra assembly polls since Pankaja, a minister in the previous state government led by Devendra Fadnavis, was pitted against her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde. She lost by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes. The Munde siblings' split is well-known to any close observer of the Maharashtra political stage.