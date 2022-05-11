Cyclone Asani: Gold-coloured chariot-like structure washes ashore in Andhra Pradesh

Photo via Zee News

A strange-looking gold colour-coated chariot came afloat to the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in this north coastal Andhra Pradesh district on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals in awe.

Going by the lettering on the chariot, which looked more like a floating puja mandir, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin. A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot. The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless about how it drifted this far.

The structure resembles the shape of a monastery. Locals say the chariot may have washed ashore due to high tidal waves from Thailand, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, or Malaysia.

The sea is currently rough because of the cyclonic storm Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift. The Naupada sub-inspector of police said the lettering on the chariot and its structure suggested it could be of Myanmar origin.

"It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels," the SI said. There was none on board the chariot, he added.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning.