Cyclone Asani weakens into 'cyclonic storm', likely to become depression by tomorrow

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm," said IMD.

"Asani lay centered at 0230 hours IST of May 11, over the same region near latitude 15.6°N and longitude 81.3°E, about 60 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 660 km southwest of Puri (Odisha)," said IMD.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast.

"Thereafter, it's very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards, move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by today evening," said IMD.

The weather forecasting agency said that further the cyclone is likely to move northeastwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today.