Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyberpreneur Amit Singh unveils his journey in securing cyberspace

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this huge Test milestone

7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

UPW vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cyberpreneur Amit Singh unveils his journey in securing cyberspace

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this huge Test milestone

7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

Healthy tips for fasting

8 biggest birds in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

HomeIndia

India

Cyberpreneur Amit Singh unveils his journey in securing cyberspace

The young Indian entrepreneur and founder of Amigo Cyber Security, known for adopting modern-day approaches in cyber security, puts light on the motivations, challenges, and successes of his company in the industry.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The more we talk about a few professionals exceeding boundaries in their sectors to do more and be more through their work and their brands, the more we realize the importance of sharing these stories with the world for others to gain more inspiration. A handful of professionals and business owners, especially from the younger brigade, have stunned people worldwide with what they have achieved, starting everything from the ground up and rising to be one of the most influential names in their industry, just like Amit Singh rose to be in the world of cyber security.

Amit Singh is the founder of Amigo Cyber Security. This one-of-a-kind information technology company has emerged as one of the most trusted ethical hacking and cyber security training companies in Ahmedabad, India. “In the world of cyber security, which is an ever-evolving landscape, every line of code can prove to be a potential vulnerability. However, my team and I work tirelessly to combat such cyber issues and stand as guardians of cyberspace. We thrive on passion, resilience, and commitment to secure cyberspace,” shares the proud founder.

From a very young age, Amit Singh found himself more inclined towards everything tech and digital. Realizing the many vulnerabilities in the digital realm, he found the need to create something that could safeguard the integrity of the digital landscape. This motivated him to dip his hands deep into the cyber security industry and work on his unique ideas, blending his knowledge, technology, and consciousness.

At the very core lies his profound understanding of the human aspect of cyber security. His passion has allowed him to see a bigger picture beyond the encryption algorithms and intricate web of firewalls. He understands the real-world threats in cyberspace that come from tech vulnerabilities and a complex interplay of human intentions. This has allowed him to decode malicious codes while understanding the motivations of those seeking to exploit them.

He had it challenging on his journey to taking Amigo Cyber Security to the success graph it has achieved. He faced challenges in understanding many digital threats and the hackers’ motivations behind them. Thus, he highlights that the industry requires cyber security teams and companies to constantly evolve, adapt, and innovate in their services. However, staying one step ahead of potential threats and protecting the digital assets of organizations and individuals with an unwavering commitment has helped them create a safer and more secure cyberspace.

Amigo Cyber Security, created under Cyberplus Defence Academy India LLP for its incredible work, has also been awarded Red FM and ET Awards.

 

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Quick-thinking 12-year-old boy locks leopard in room, video goes viral

    What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

    Meet world’s richest man ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

    Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

    'Not donating...': Elon Musk says this about US Presidential Election

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

    In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

    'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

    Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

    From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE
    Advertisement