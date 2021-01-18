COVID-19: Two dead after receiving shot, govt says deaths not linked to vaccine

As many as 3.8 lakh people have been vaccinated in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as on 5 pm on Monday (January 18) since it began three days ago, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Two deaths were reported, one in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and another in Karnataka, but neither were related to the vaccines, said the government.

It is reported that 46-years-old Mahipal Singh, a ward boy at a government hospital in Moradabad, UP, died yesterday (January 17). He had received the COVID-19 vaccine 24 hours before but his death was not related to the vaccination, as per the district's Chief Medical Officer.

Singh's postmortem report suggested cause of death as a "cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock" caused due to "cardio-pulmonary disease", said the UP government.

Another death was reported in Bellary in Karnataka, where a 43-year-old man died of cardio-pulmonary failure. His postmortem was yet to be done, according to the state government.

Also read COVID-19: California calls for pause on large batch of Moderna vaccine over allergic reactions

In this time, 580 adverse events were observed and seven people were hospitalised. Three were from Delhi where two were discharged while another was under observation at the Max Hospital. One person was under observation both in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. Two were hospitalised in Karnataka as well, where one patient was under observation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines an adverse event as any untoward medical occurrence that takes place after immunisation. It however does not mean necessarily that the occurrence after vaccination is linked with the vaccine.

India started its vaccination drive across all the states and union territories in the country on January 16. 3,81,305 healthcare workers have been vaccinated thus far. On January 18, 1,48,266 people got the vaccine shot.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Serum Institute of India's Covishield (developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use, which has led to the vaccination drive.