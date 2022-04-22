Covid 4th wave: Adar Poonawalla warns against 'business as usual' approach amid rising cases

File Photo

Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, on Friday, amid the rising cases of Covid-19, warned against the return to the business-as-usual approach, saying we "can't afford to put a price tag on the life of a citizen" as the pandemic is not behind us yet.

Poonawalla also defended his call for lowering the vaccination gap to six months from the present nine months to ensure that people don't see again the pains they underwent in the first two waves of the pandemic, and not for making money, as he has made already enough.

"I have also offered vaccines for free to avoid waste, which I wouldn't have done if my objective is money," he said.

READ | Nitin Gadkari announces ‘heavy penalty’, recall of EVs after e-scooters catch on fire

"My point is that we can't put a price tag on the life of a person be it an adult or a child. So, taking decisions on time as we did during the second wave is the need of the hour when it comes to booster doses and jabbing the kids.

"But, unfortunately for the key people who are supposed to be taking decisions on time, the committees supposed to be meeting on time, it seems there is no urgency any longer," Poonawalla said while addressing the Indian economic conclave organised by Times Network here.

"The momentum of the past that brought us so far here is lost. As you said it seems for them, it's business as usual," he added. Poonawalla noted that his company had stopped production from December 31, 2021, just to avoid waste.

READ | ‘India made me feel like Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar’: Boris Johnson thanks ‘khaas dost’ PM Modi

He pointed out that there is rising vaccine fatigue among the public as the main reason for the low off-take of the vaccines even after the firm has massively slashed the price from Rs 600 to Rs 225 a dose.

Currently, we are sitting over 200 million vials, he said. Calling for increased adoption of booster doses, Poonawalla said it is also needed because people need to travel internally and outside, and many countries have made booster doses mandatory for travel.

Though the government, as a whole, recognises the importance of healthcare, it seems the urgency has been lost, he added.