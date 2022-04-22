‘India made me feel like Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar’: Boris Johnson thanks ‘khaas dost’ PM Modi

Photo - IANS

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently on a two-day visit to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand welcome he received when he came to the country, referring to him as his “khaas dost” (special friend).

PM Modi welcomed the British prime minister to his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, with giant billboards, dancers, and performers celebrating his arrival with a special flair. He said that he felt like Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar because of the grand celebrations.

While addressing PM Narendra Modi as his “khaas dost”, Boris Johnson said, “I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere.”

Boris Johnson started his two-day visit to India in Gujarat, where he visited a JCB factory with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. On Friday, the UK PM arrived in New Delhi to meet with PM Modi and hold talks about relations between the two countries.

Johnson had said, “They (People of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception."

Johnson lauded the celebration put on by the people of Gujarat for his welcome. He said that he “would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world.” He was welcomed by PM Modi to Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.

After meeting in Delhi, PM Modi and British counterpart Boris Johnson began talks on Friday to further intensify the multi-faceted ties between India and UK. Trade and easier visas are on the agenda, apart from defence cooperation and renewable energy, as per IANS reports.

After holding talks with Johnson, PM Modi said that good progress is being made in negotiations for India-UK free trade agreement. “We reiterated the importance of respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries,” PM Modi added, as per PTI reports.

Towards the end of the talks, PM Boris Johnson said, “Ties between India and Britain are one of the most defining friendships of our times.”

(With inputs from agencies)

