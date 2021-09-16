COVID-19 Update: New cases touch 30K mark again, Kerala still worst hit

India on Thursday reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall tally to 33,347,325. After four consecutive days of reporting less than 30,000 daily cases, Thursday saw a slight rise in cases touching the 30K mark. Of these new cases, Kerala alone reported 17,681 infections in 24 hours with active cases coming down to 1.9 lakh. The death toll in Kerala was 108.

With this, the total caseload in Kerala increased to 44,24,046 and fatalities to 22,987. The death toll for the entire country has jumped to 4,43,928 with 431 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. There is a dip in the number of active cases. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 3,42,923.

Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 1.03% of total cases. The recovery rate is 97.64%. The weekly positivity rate of 1.93% is below the 3% mark for the last 83 days. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.94% for the last 17 days.

Maharashtra's Thane district reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours. Mizoram reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 17.43% and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended COVID-19 restrictions till September 20. The movement of vehicles at night will be strictly restricted and local train services will remain suspended.