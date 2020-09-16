COVID-19: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, isolates himself

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive and has isolated himself. The minister informed about this development on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he wrote.