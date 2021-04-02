Night curfew, new restrictions imposed in Pune, check what's allowed, what's not

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Pune administration on Friday (April 2) imposed new restrictions in the city.

The city will will have a 12 hour night curfew from 6 am to 6 pm. The night curfew will start on Saturday (April 3) and will be in place for seven days.

“All restaurants, bars, eateries will be closed for the next seven days but home delivery will continue. Malls, cinema halls, PMPML bus service, religious places will also remain closed for the next seven days. The weekly markets will also be closed. At Mandai, social distancing will have to be maintained,” said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

“Except for marriage (50 people) and funerals (20 people), all other programs have been canceled. The curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am except for medical emergencies and essential services for the next seven days. Also, during day time not more than five people can gather at a place”, Rao added.

The situation will be reviewed after a week on April 9.

The administration came to this decision following a review meeting for COVID-19 haired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. While the authorities did not impose a lockdown in the city, they decided that it was imperative to implement certain restrictions to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Pune on Thursday (April 1) reported 8,011 new cases and deaths surpassed the 10,000 mark. The district has a total of 64,838 active cases with the maximum or 35,849 from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).