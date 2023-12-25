COVID-19: India logs 628 new cases amid JN.1 variant spike

Headlines

IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Paytm lays off hundreds of employees, reason behind massive firing believed to be…

Explained: Why are COVID-19 variants JN.1, Omicron, BA.2, BA.5 all detected in December? Know here

Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Why Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to change his batting approach in IND vs SA Test series ?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Why Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to change his batting approach in IND vs SA Test series ?

Microsoft’s move may turn 240 millions PCs into e-waste, to discontinue support for popular Windows...

8 health benefits of molasses

Side effects of drinking alcohol

8 foods high in calcium for men

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: India logs 628 new cases amid JN.1 variant spike

As per Union Health Ministry, 4,054 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours in India.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has surpassed 4,000, and one fatality has been reported in Kerala, according to a report released on Monday (25 December) by the Union Health Ministry. The increase in Covid-19 cases coincided with an increase in sub-variant JN.1 cases throughout the country.

Reports that were updated at 8 a.m. revealed that 4,054 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, up from 3,742 on Sunday.

Kerala, where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was first identified, had the most active cases (128) in a single day, with overall numbers exceeding 3,000. One more death was recorded in the southern state, bringing the national death toll to 5,33,334.

The Health Ministry's data showed that the national recovery rate was 98.81 %, and the case fatality rate was 1.18 %. Meanwhile, Thane, Maharashtra, has reported five cases of JN. Since November 30, one out of every twenty samples has been analyzed, an official told the news agency PTI on Sunday. A woman is among the individuals infected with the JN.1 variety, and none of them required hospitalization.

28 Covid-19 cases are currently active in the city. According to him, most of them are recovering at home, while the other two receive treatment in hospitals.

The central government has stated that the increase in Covid-19 cases is not reason for alarm and has advised people not to panic. However, as a precaution, the Centre has encouraged patients with comorbidities to use face masks. According to officials, no clustering of cases related to the JN.1 variation has been seen in India. All of the cases were found to be minor, and the patients healed without any ill effects.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

Meet IAS officer who couldn’t clear JEE, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her rank was…

Meet IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC in first attempt, his rank was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE