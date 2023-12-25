COVID-19: India logs 628 new cases amid JN.1 variant spike

As per Union Health Ministry, 4,054 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours in India.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has surpassed 4,000, and one fatality has been reported in Kerala, according to a report released on Monday (25 December) by the Union Health Ministry. The increase in Covid-19 cases coincided with an increase in sub-variant JN.1 cases throughout the country.

Reports that were updated at 8 a.m. revealed that 4,054 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, up from 3,742 on Sunday.

Kerala, where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was first identified, had the most active cases (128) in a single day, with overall numbers exceeding 3,000. One more death was recorded in the southern state, bringing the national death toll to 5,33,334.

The Health Ministry's data showed that the national recovery rate was 98.81 %, and the case fatality rate was 1.18 %. Meanwhile, Thane, Maharashtra, has reported five cases of JN. Since November 30, one out of every twenty samples has been analyzed, an official told the news agency PTI on Sunday. A woman is among the individuals infected with the JN.1 variety, and none of them required hospitalization.

28 Covid-19 cases are currently active in the city. According to him, most of them are recovering at home, while the other two receive treatment in hospitals.

The central government has stated that the increase in Covid-19 cases is not reason for alarm and has advised people not to panic. However, as a precaution, the Centre has encouraged patients with comorbidities to use face masks. According to officials, no clustering of cases related to the JN.1 variation has been seen in India. All of the cases were found to be minor, and the patients healed without any ill effects.