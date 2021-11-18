COVID-19: India logs 11,919 new cases, daily numbers increase for second day in a row

India saw an increase in the daily COVID-19 numbers for the second consecutive day as the country registered 11,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 470 deaths due to COVID were also recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India saw a total of 11,242 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.28 percent which is the highest since March 2020, and total recoveries data reached 3,38,85,132.

The total active cases in India currently stand at 1,28,762. India's testing capacity has been also been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 62,82,48,841 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.37% and it is the lowest since March 2020.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,64,623 and the total vaccine coverage has reached the 114.46 crore mark under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.