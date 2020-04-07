Coronavirus pandemic: WB Governor urges Mamata Banarjee, ministers to take 30% pay-cut amid COVID-19 crisis

The Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar made an appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, ministers and MLAs on Tuesday (April 7) to take a 30% pay cut for 1 year to boost government's effort to fight COVID-19.

Dhankhar took to Twitter and highlighted the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and MPs are taking 30 per cent salary cuts for a year in order to support the government's efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

"PM, MPs, Union Ministers take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts. President, VP and Governors also take 30 per cent pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL and Mamata Banerjee to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to boost government's Covid-19 efforts," Dhankhar tweeted.

On Monday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had stated: "The President, the Vice President, the governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India."

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases.

