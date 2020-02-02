Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese residents

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in China, India temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese as well as foreign nationals currently residing in China on February 2.

"Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China," Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted.

It also stated that "holders of already issued E-visas may note that these are no longer valid", adding that those who have an urgent reason to visit India must contact the "Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, and the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities."

Centre took the initiative after the second positive case of coronavirus infection in India was confirmed on Sunday.

The patient has been admitted to the hospital and is kept in isolation. His condition is said to be stable.

It may be noted that the first case of the deadly coronavirus was also confirmed from Kerala.

Earlier on Sunday, the second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens landed in Delhi. Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures, PTI reported.

The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, which made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 304 people and infected 14,380 others.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380, Chinese health officials informed on Sunday.