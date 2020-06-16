Headlines

India

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000-mark; cases cross 3.43 lakh

As many as 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2020, 10:23 AM IST

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. With over 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 3.43 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 10,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 3,43,091 cases, which includes 1,53,178 active cases; 1,80,013 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 9,900 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. Yesterday, India had witnessed a single-day spike of 11,502 cases in the COVID-19 tally.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,10,774 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,128 deaths. As many as 2,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 59,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 2,250-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 59,293 cases and 2,250 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 46,504 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 42,829 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 24,104 cases with 16,672 patients recovered and 1,506 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 14,091 cases of which 8,610 have recovered and 417 patients are dead.

Rajasthan has reported 12,981 positive cases so far of which 9,785 patients have recovered and 301 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 11,494 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 5,494 recovered and 485 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 2,544 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

In the month of June, the spread of infection has been extremely rapid. This can be gauged from the fact that there were 1,90,535 cases of coronavirus in the country on June 1 but 13 days later, the figure has already crossed three lakh. Which is to say that, broadly, there have been around 1.25 lakh new cases of infection within just 13 days. Not only that, in these past few days, the death toll has also risen sharply as more than 3,000 people have died from June 1 to June 13. Not only are the figures shocking but also bode uneasy news for the future. It shows that people are not seriously following social distancing norms and that the coronavirus infection rate has been skyrocketing.

If this continues on a similar track, experts estimate that the country's COVID-19 tally may even surpass 10 lakh by the end of June.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO. Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541. The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the epidemic.

