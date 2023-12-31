Complaint against Goa Sunburn Festival organisers for 'hurting religious sentiments' with Lord Shiva's pic

Congress politician Vijay Bhike filed a police complaint at Mapusa on Friday night against Sunburn's organisers, while AAP Goa chairman Amit Palekar stated that the state government ought to prosecute them for allegedly undermining "Sanatana Dharma"

Surburn organiser faces legal action by Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party after Lord Shiva visuals were used in event in Goa.The Sunburn EDM festival organisers face legal action from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly insulting Lord Shiva.

Congress politician Vijay Bhike filed a police complaint at Mapusa on Friday night against Sunburn's organisers, while AAP Goa chairman Amit Palekar stated that the state government ought to prosecute them for allegedly undermining "Sanatana Dharma". Popular electronic dance music festival Sunburn EDM took place at Vagator in North Goa on December 28 and ran through Saturday.

Palekar told reporters on Friday." We saw that Lord Shankar's image was used during the festival. It was flashed on the LED screen when people were drunk and dancing." The AAP leader stated that since "the sanctity of our Sanatana Dharma" was under jeopardy, they have requested that the government take action.

He added, "The use of our God for the purpose of the EDM festival where alcohol is served is not right. We have called up the director general of police demanding registration of an offence against Sunburn festival organisers."

People drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music and my lord Shiva’s pics used in derogatory manner flashing on screen at EDM Festival hurts my Sanatan Dharma @DrPramodPSawant and you should immediately register FIR against @SunburnFestival for using my god for festival which… pic.twitter.com/KLOieJVtVy — Amit Palekar (@AmitPalekar10) December 29, 2023

The AAP leader took the matter on X (formelyt known Twitter) and wrote, "People drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music and my lord Shiva's pics used in derogatory manner flashing on screen at EDM Festival hurts my Sanatan Dharma."

Congress leader Bhike lodged a complaint at the Mapusa police station, claiming that the "organisers have intentionally insulted the religious feelings of Hindus by portraying that Lord Shiva supports drinking alcohol, consumption of prohibited substances and all other illicit activities that take place during the event".

According to a senior police official, they are investigating the complaint that they received from the Congress.