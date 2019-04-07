Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency: Chittoor will go to polls on April 11 along with 24 other Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The contest in the forthcoming election is going to be held among BJP’s Jayaram Duggani, Congress’ Dr. Cheemala Rangappa, YSR Congress Party's Reddppa and TDP’ Siva Prasad. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

TDP's Naramalli Sivaprasad is the sitting MP in Chittoor who had defeated YSR Congress Party's G Samanyakiran with a margin of more than 50,000 votes in 2014 parliamentary election.

Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Jayaram DugganiCongress: Dr. Cheemala RangappaYSR Congress Party: ReddppaTDP: Siva Prasad

Chittoor Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Naramalli Sivaprasad of the TDP secured 594862 votes. He thrashed G.Samanyakiran of the YSR Congress who got 550724 votes. 2009: Naramalli Sivaprasad of the TDP received 434376 votes. He defeated Thippeswamy M of the Congress who only got 423717 votes.

2004: DK Audikesavulu of the TDP secured 454128 votes. He defeated Dr. Ravuri Venkata Swamy of the Congress who got only 391990 votes.

Lok Sabha elections in all the 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11. The state will also witness simultaneous assembly election 2019. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.