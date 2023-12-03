Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Who won, who lost

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP led in 54 out of 90 Assembly seats, while the Congress trailed with 34 seats.

Chhattisgarh conducted its elections in two phases on November 7 and November 17 to choose the members of its sixth Legislative Assembly. The state comprises 90 Assembly seats, with 29 reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The current Assembly's tenure spans from January 4, 2019, to January 3, 2024. Mizoram held its elections on November 7 alongside Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17 concurrently with the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Telangana are set to vote on November 25 and November 30 respectively. The culmination of these elections will see the results for all five assemblies declared on December 3.

On Sunday, during the assembly election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank the people for their support. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP led in 54 out of 90 Assembly seats, while the Congress trailed with 34 seats. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi pledged ongoing support for Telangana, where the BJP's impact was limited amid a two-way battle between the BRS and Congress.

