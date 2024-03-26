Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power continues bullish rally, hits the top again after Rs 1320000000…

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Foods to avoids while recovering from fever

8 easy ways to enjoy chia seeds

8 health benefits of taking shower in cold water every morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

HomeIndia

India

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recently released by the Election Commission.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recently released by the Election Commission. Seven phases of the polling will take place between April 19 and June 1. On June 4, the election results will be announced. In the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled for June 1, Chandigarh will cast its ballot. June 1st is the voting date. June 4th is the vote counting date.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Kirron Kher, a well-known Bollywood actress who entered politics, emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her win was noteworthy, underscoring the BJP's appeal in urban areas and her own charisma. In addition to Kirron Kher, the leading candidates are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmohan Dhawan and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election past results

Chandigarh saw a 74.2% voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, with BJP candidate Kirron Kher emerging victorious over former Congress Minister Pawan Bansal.

Similar to this, Kher won in 2014 with 1.91 lakh votes, compared to 1.21 lakh for Pawan Bansal. Before Kher took office, Pawan Bansal, a former MP and leader of the Congress, had held the position for three terms in a row starting in 1999. Remarkably, Bansal won the Chandigarh elections three times in a row, in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement