Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recently released by the Election Commission.

The complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recently released by the Election Commission. Seven phases of the polling will take place between April 19 and June 1. On June 4, the election results will be announced. In the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled for June 1, Chandigarh will cast its ballot. June 1st is the voting date. June 4th is the vote counting date.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Kirron Kher, a well-known Bollywood actress who entered politics, emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her win was noteworthy, underscoring the BJP's appeal in urban areas and her own charisma. In addition to Kirron Kher, the leading candidates are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmohan Dhawan and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election past results

Chandigarh saw a 74.2% voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, with BJP candidate Kirron Kher emerging victorious over former Congress Minister Pawan Bansal.

Similar to this, Kher won in 2014 with 1.91 lakh votes, compared to 1.21 lakh for Pawan Bansal. Before Kher took office, Pawan Bansal, a former MP and leader of the Congress, had held the position for three terms in a row starting in 1999. Remarkably, Bansal won the Chandigarh elections three times in a row, in 1999, 2004 and 2009.