Chandigarh's 'Langar Baba' who fed thousands of hungry for decades, passes away

Headlines

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Benefits of rosemary water for hair

7 memory-boosting neurobic exercises

Hurun India Rich List 2023:Top 8 richest Indians with their net worth 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

HomeIndia

India

Chandigarh's 'Langar Baba' who fed thousands of hungry for decades, passes away

'Langar Baba' served food to around 2,000-2,500 individuals daily even in pandemic. On special occasions the count went up to as many as 4,000 people.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 04:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A self-made billionaire and Padma Shri awardee Jagdish Lal Ahuja, popularly known as 'Langar Baba', who was battling cancer passed away on Monday at the age of 86. He had been serving free food in the langar which is the practice of a free community kitchen and open to all across Chandigarh.

'Langar Baba' had been serving free food to patients and their attendants outside the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 in Chandigarh every day for more than two decades.

Ahuja started the practice of a free community kitchen open to all across Chandigarh since 1981. He became a familiar face for thousands of needy patients, their attendants, and the poor, serving them langar of dal, chawal, roti, sabzi, halwa, bananas for more than twenty years.

'Langar Baba' was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2020 for his philanthropic service to the community at large. He had been organising a community kitchen since 2001 daily. Initially, it was outside the PGI Hospital. Later, he also started it at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The langar serves fresh vegetarian meals in the afternoon and late evening.

In this langar, food was served to around 2,000 - 2,500 individuals every day. On special occasions, as many as 4,000 people have also been fed at one given point in time. The COVID-19 pandemic also did not stop Ahuja from conducting his routine langars.

He sold his seventh property worth Rs 1.5 crore in 2015 to arrange money to offer meals to anyone who shows up. Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, expressed deep condolences over the demise of Chandigarh's 'Langar Baba'.

The journey of 'Langar Baba' 

Jagdish Lal Ahuja was 12 when he came to Patiala from Pakistan during the 1947 Partition and moved to Chandigarh in 1956.

He had haunting memories of pain, violence and hunger that he witnessed as a 12-year-old during the Partition that changed him forever. 

After staying in refugee camps initially in Patiala and Amritsar, he finally moved to Chandigarh at the age of 21 and started selling fruits.

In Chandigarh, with just a few rupees in his pocket, he began selling bananas on a cart, and slowly built his business.

He began community langar outside his shop in the city's grain market on his son's eighth birthday more than 38 years ago.

Later this became a tradition and commitment for Jagdish Lal Ahuja who went on to be called the 'Langar Baba'.

Ahuja once recalled that while passing through PGI, where he was being treated for cancer, he saw a man distributing food to the poor.

Inspired by this act, on January 21, 2000, Ahuja began distributing free food to people outside PGI and later GMCH-32.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Prateek Jain, ex-IFoS, BITS Pilani alumnus, who cracked UPSC at 25, bagged AIR...

Meet highest paid actress of 90s, struggled a lot to become superstar, quit acting at peak of her career, is now…

Martin Scorsese says this Indian film 'opened many different worlds' to him: 'This is being made by real people...'

'Virat Kohli told me to play like...' says KL Rahul after six-wicket victory over Australia

Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in home town Delhi ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE