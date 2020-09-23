COVID-19: Centre permits PESO to introduce ISO tank containers to carry liquid oxygen

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has allowed PESO to grant permission to ISO containers to move liquid oxygen for domestic transport.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has allowed PESO to grant permission to ISO containers to move liquid oxygen for domestic transport. PESO has also devised a system to receive online applications from the stakeholders to expeditiously grant permission to transport liquid oxygen in ISO tank containers.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) gave permission to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to introduce ISO Tank Containers for the movement of liquid oxygen for domestic transport.

ISO tanks are designed to carry liquids in bulk. The tank is made of stainless steel and is surrounded by various types of protective layers.

ISO tanker can carry 20 MT of liquid oxygen. Since they have the ability to carry a huge amount of oxygen in one go, ISO containers can help to translocate sufficient oxygen to areas where required. ISO tank containers are manufactured as per the International Organisation for Standardisation requirements.

The proposal to introduce ISO tank containers for domestic movement was initiated by DPIIT after a consultation meeting with cryogenic oxygen manufacturers. A stakeholder consultation was also carried out.

Amid the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the movement of oxygen within the country through the ISO containers shall greatly enhance the translocation of safe and fast movement of oxygen through road network.

The permission has been given for one year initially to expeditiously deal with the emergent situation.