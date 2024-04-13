Centre orders e-commerce websites to remove Bournvita from ‘health drink’ category

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed e-commerce companies to remove drinks like Bournvita from the 'health drinks' section on their platforms.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recently issued a directive to e-commerce platforms, instructing them to reclassify certain drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of 'health drinks'. This move follows an investigation conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), revealing that Bournvita contains sugar levels that exceed acceptable limits.

The NCPCR, a statutory body constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, undertook an inquiry into the matter pursuant to Section 14 of the CRPC Act. Their findings led to the conclusion that there is no explicit definition of 'health drink' under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, and related regulations submitted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd, the manufacturer of Bournvita.

Prior to this directive, the NCPCR had urged the FSSAI to take action against companies that were not compliant with safety standards and were marketing products as 'health drinks' without meeting regulatory criteria. The absence of a clear definition for 'health drink' in the country's food laws has led to confusion and potential violations of regulations. As a result, the FSSAI also recently instructed e-commerce platforms to avoid labeling dairy-based or malt-based beverages as 'health drinks'.

The controversy surrounding Bournvita's health risks gained attention after a YouTuber raised concerns in a video, highlighting the supplement's elevated sugar content, cocoa solids, and potentially harmful colorants. These claims, including suggestions of health risks to children such as cancer, prompted scrutiny and further investigation by regulatory bodies.