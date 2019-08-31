Headlines

CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 locations

The joint surprise checks were to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ease of living plan is actually implemented on the ground.

Sumit Kumar Singh

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:50 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out joint surprise checks at 150 locations across the country, including a few locations in Srinagar, where there is suspected corruption in collaboration with Vigilance officers of various departments.

The joint surprise checks were to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ease of living plan is actually implemented on the ground.

"This special drive is being conducted primarily at such points and places of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel the maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery," CBI Spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

He further said the special drive have sensitised all stakeholders, possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties a common citizen faces while seeking services from such departments.

The joint surprise checks also strive to identify and highlight points and places which are vulnerable to corruption and would ensure that possibilities of corruption are minimised, he said.

The simultaneous joint checks were carried out at departments of Railways, BSNL, shipping, the Airport Authority of India, coal mines and coal fields, the Food Corporation of India, customs, power, municipal corporation, cantonment boards, transport, the Central Public Works Department, the directorate of states, fire, industries, GST, port trusts, the Directorate of Audio-Visual Publicity, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the Archaeological Survey of India, public sector banks and others.

Besides Srinagar, the checks were conducted at several cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Lucknow, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Cochin.

