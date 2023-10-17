Headlines

Builder.ai's Natasha integrates into Microsoft Teams

Through the strategic partnership, Microsoft will integrate Builder.ai's own AI assistant Natasha into its Teams video and chat software to let its customers build business apps within the platform.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Microsoft has made an equity investment in Builder.ai, a next-generation composable software development platform with AI capabilities. Microsoft and Builder.ai have not yet disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Sachin Dev Duggal founded Builder.ai in 2016 which is headquartered in London. It is an AI-powered software designed to help build and operate software projects. Its platform and human-assisted AI help enterprises, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to build, run, and scale their software without requiring technical expertise and any lines of code.

Through the strategic partnership, Microsoft will integrate Builder.ai's own AI assistant Natasha into its Teams video and chat software to let its customers build business apps within the platform. Builder.ai will also improve and enhance Natasha by leveraging Microsoft's algorithms to give it a more human touch.  “The future of software is going to be where the customer doesn’t need to be technical” Sachin Dev Duggal said in an interview, referring to Microsoft’s collaborative approach with Builder.ai.  

Enhanced Collaboration

The integration of Builder.ai's Natasha into Microsoft Teams allows teams to collaborate seamlessly within their familiar communication platform. With this integration, users can access Natasha's powerful project management features based on Hummingbird (an internal feature of Natasha) like tracking progress, locating the warehouse, assigning tasks, and communicating with team members – all without leaving the Microsoft Teams environment. Such enhanced collaboration will boost the output in terms of productivity for Microsoft, that will allow users to build apps within the platform, altogether benefiting each company in a mutual way.    

Enhanced Productivity

Natasha's integration into Microsoft Teams also empowers users to increase their productivity. By offering features like task management, deadline tracking, warehouse locating, enhanced automated solutions and real-time updates, team members can work more efficiently and effectively. Users can set priorities, create task lists, and allocate resources directly within Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need for manual data entry and saving valuable time. Additionally, the integration allows for easier access to project documentation, reducing the chance of miscommunication and enabling better decision-making. "Builder.ai's mission has always been to be the connection between every great idea and a fully realized product, whilst giving our customers the utmost control over their future," said Sachin Duggal

Smooth Workflow

With Natasha's integration into Microsoft Teams, Teams can effortlessly manage their projects from start to finish. Collaborators can view the project timeline, monitor progress, and gain valuable insights into resource allocation – all within the Microsoft Teams environment. This integration enables a seamless workflow, ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget. Thus, ultimately enhancing the productivity of the Team members resulting in an efficient output for the corporations.  

Increased Flexibility

Builder.ai's Natasha integration into Microsoft Teams offers users the flexibility to work from anywhere, at any time. With more businesses embracing remote work, this integration becomes particularly valuable. Team members can collaborate and manage projects even when they are geographically dispersed, strengthening the organization's ability to adapt to changing work dynamics.

Integration for the Better   

The integration of Builder.ai's Natasha into Microsoft Teams marks an exciting step forward in enabling efficient communication, collaboration, and productivity. By bringing powerful project management features within the familiar Microsoft Teams environment, Teams can work seamlessly and achieve their goals more effectively. This integration empowers businesses to optimize their workflow, adapt to changing work dynamics, and stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, enhancing technology for the better.  Sachin Duggal believes that technology must be that easy and convenient so that people can utilize it in an efficient manner.  

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

 

 

