Karnataka lockdown news: Clubs to sell liquor as takeaways, 50% staff allowed in offices - know full guidelines here

The Karnataka government on Wednesday (June 16) allowed clubs to sell liquor as takeaways while mentioning that no other activities will be permitted in the clubs at the moment.

This order comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current lockdown comes to an end.

After analysing the situation in two days’ time, the state government will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further, the CM said while speaking to reporters.

Offices related to the Department of Space and Principal Accountant General will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

The state government had last week issued fresh guidelines while extending the lockdown measures in 11 districts - Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, - which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. However, night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will stay in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 pm to 5 am. Only those having medical emergency or air or rail travellers will be allowed to move in this period.

The relaxations announced by the government in the remaining 19 districts were opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers, among others.