Karnataka lockdown extension: Restrictions to be lifted from June 22? CM BS Yediyurappa says THIS

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated that there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21, when the current COVID-19 guidelines come to an end.

"After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in the state.

Section 144 in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government extended the restrictions under Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places, in Bengaluru till midnight of June 21. No public gathering will be allowed in public places except in bus stands, railways station, and airports.

Strict lockdown in 11 districts

The government had last week extended the COVID lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.

The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Relaxations in 19 ditricts

The districts where restrictions were relaxed from June 14 are Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in the remaining 19 districts include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.