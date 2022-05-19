BREAKING: Delhi court convicts Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in J-K terror funding case

File photo

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was officially convicted by a special NIA court in Delhi today, May 19, in the terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik had previously pled guilty to the charges against him and was officially convicted today.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA), which was heading the case against Yasin Malik, has said that the authorities will assess his financial situation and the arguments related to his sentence will be heard by the court on May 25.

Media reports say that Malik has been asked to submit an affidavit with a detailed account of his financial assets by the next hearing. The length and extent of the Kashmiri separatist leader’s sentence will be decided at the next hearing.

On May 10, Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) before the Delhi court in connection with the terror funding case of Jammu and Kashmir.

The case linked with Malik is related to alleged terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017. In the previous hearing, Malik had decided not to contest the charges leveled against him by the NIA.

The charges leveled against him in the J&K terror funding case include section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

