BJP's central election committee likely to announce names of Lok Sabha candidates today

The Delhi BJP's election committee has forwarded a list of 25-30 potential candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital to the national leadership.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

The Central Election Committee of the BJP is set to convene in Delhi this evening, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, the meeting is expected to see the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other key party figures.

Following the meeting, a significant number of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls are anticipated to be unveiled. The Delhi BJP's election committee has forwarded a list of 25-30 potential candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital to the national leadership.

Among the contenders for the New Delhi seat are prominent figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bansuri Swaraj (daughter of former leader Sushma Swaraj), and incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Discussions regarding these potential candidates took place during a meeting at the party's headquarters on DDU Marg, attended by national leaders including BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

The BJP's central election committee is slated to convene on Thursday, with expectations high for the announcement of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

