Bengaluru: Doctor killed by architect fiancee for releasing private videos, say police

A Chennai-based doctor was killed in Bengaluru by his architect fiancee for releasing her private videos on social media. The doctor had also released her mother's video. The deceased, identified as Dr Vikas, was allegedly murdered by 25-year-old Pratipa and her friends Susheel and Gowtham.

The accused is a resident of Mico Layout in Bengaluru.

Vikas was attacked on September 10 and died on September 18 at a private hospital.

The incident took place within the limits of the Begur police station of Bengaluru.

They had met through social media two years ago and fell in love. They agreed to get married in November.

He had come to Bengaluru for coaching regarding pursuing his course further for six months, and they started living together. During this time, Dr Vikas made private videos of his fiance Pratipa. He had recorded her mother's videos also, police said.

Later, he opened a fake account on social media and published private videos, which had gone viral. Police said that both Vikas and Pratipa's families fought over the issue.

She later hatched a plot to murder the man.

The police are searching for another accused.

With inputs from IANS